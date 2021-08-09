Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,547,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY opened at $102.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

