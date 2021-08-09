Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 459.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $29,964,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

NYSE PSX opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

