Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 4,567 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,480 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

