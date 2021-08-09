Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com stock opened at $250.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.75. The company has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

