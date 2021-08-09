Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 15,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $271,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $230.15 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

