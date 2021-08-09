Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Graham has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 183.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87. Graham has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

