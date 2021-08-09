Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

AJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at $376,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

