Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $40,000 Stock Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 122.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 1,027,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 425,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after buying an additional 254,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 185.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 320,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 208,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $322.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

