Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $53,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

