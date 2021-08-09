Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GWLIF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

