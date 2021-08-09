GreenPower Motor (GPV) to Release Earnings on Friday

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting C$21.11. 2,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 15.45 and a quick ratio of 9.35. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of C$8.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.62. The stock has a market cap of C$454.31 million and a PE ratio of -39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.08.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.