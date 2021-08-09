Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grenke presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.00 ($54.12).

ETR:GLJ opened at €37.05 ($43.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 21.63. Grenke has a 1-year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 1-year high of €73.45 ($86.41).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

