Grocery Outlet (GO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

