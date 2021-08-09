Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of GRPN traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $28.49. 40,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,463. The stock has a market cap of $829.63 million, a P/E ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69. Groupon has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,100 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 103,848 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 56,609 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.