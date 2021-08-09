Grumpy Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,791.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

