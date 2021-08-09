HaloDAO (RNBW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,805.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $9,805.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00135971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00146271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,950.12 or 1.00008987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.80 or 0.00767862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

