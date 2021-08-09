Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.62 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $40.44. 725,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,832. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $56.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

