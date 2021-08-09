Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 36.60 ($0.48) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -0.48. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.00%.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

