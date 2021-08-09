Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $931,000 Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 142.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. reduced their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

