Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $3,409,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $4,949,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $316,000. BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 558.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $17.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

