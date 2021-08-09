Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $239.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

