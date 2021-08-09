Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 432,389 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball stock opened at $85.24 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $73.59 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

