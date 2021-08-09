Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 17,139 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,139 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE NET opened at $118.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 871,787 shares of company stock valued at $82,784,343 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.