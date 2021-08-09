Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 17,386 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,386 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $51.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

