Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$148 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.
NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,037. The stock has a market cap of $990.65 million, a P/E ratio of -981.02, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
