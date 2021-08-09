Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$148 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,037. The stock has a market cap of $990.65 million, a P/E ratio of -981.02, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

