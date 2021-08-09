Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $64,087.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 81,161 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.