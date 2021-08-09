Harrow Health (HROW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Harrow Health to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, analysts expect Harrow Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $9.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $243.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 26,337 shares of company stock worth $204,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

