HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of CRTX stock traded up $18.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.60. 11,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,111. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cortexyme by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cortexyme by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.