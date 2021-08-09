Head to Head Analysis: Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) & Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of Fly Leasing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fly Leasing and Agiliti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fly Leasing 1 2 0 0 1.67 Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89

Fly Leasing currently has a consensus price target of $15.03, suggesting a potential downside of 11.77%. Agiliti has a consensus price target of $21.69, suggesting a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Agiliti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agiliti is more favorable than Fly Leasing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fly Leasing and Agiliti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fly Leasing $334.36 million 1.55 -$67.43 million $1.49 11.43 Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agiliti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fly Leasing.

Profitability

This table compares Fly Leasing and Agiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fly Leasing -37.08% 0.07% 0.02% Agiliti N/A N/A N/A

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc. provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

