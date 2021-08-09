Head-To-Head Comparison: Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) vs. O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) and O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stevanato Group and O-I Glass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 0 0 0 N/A O-I Glass 2 3 3 0 2.13

O-I Glass has a consensus target price of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.67%. Given O-I Glass’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe O-I Glass is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stevanato Group and O-I Glass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A O-I Glass $6.09 billion 0.39 $249.00 million $1.22 12.30

O-I Glass has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and O-I Glass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A O-I Glass 1.67% 76.70% 2.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of O-I Glass shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of O-I Glass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

O-I Glass beats Stevanato Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc. engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

