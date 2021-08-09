Head to Head Comparison: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) vs. Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -462.00% -92.51% -42.74% Tricida N/A -173.64% -67.63%

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Tricida shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Tricida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Tricida’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $15.09 million 19.23 -$84.04 million ($1.81) -2.59 Tricida N/A N/A -$264.79 million ($5.29) -0.76

Syros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Syros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Tricida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tricida 1 1 2 0 2.25

Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 245.42%. Tricida has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 385.07%. Given Tricida’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tricida is more favorable than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Tricida on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

