Head to Head Comparison: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) vs. Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Forestar Group has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 7.20% 11.38% 5.61% Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forestar Group and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forestar Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.35%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and Vidler Water Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $931.80 million 1.11 $60.80 million $1.21 17.22 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 25.23 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

