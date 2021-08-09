Head to Head Review: The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) & Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The North West and Arko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The North West 0 4 0 0 2.00 Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

The North West presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.15%. Arko has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than The North West.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The North West and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The North West N/A N/A N/A Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The North West and Arko’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The North West N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arko $3.91 billion 0.24 $13.19 million $0.14 54.29

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than The North West.

Summary

Arko beats The North West on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands. The Canadian operations also provides contract tele-pharmacist services to rural hospitals and health centers; water and air-based transportation services; and produce and fresh meats to independent grocery stores. Its International operations include 27 Alaska Commercial Company stores that provides food and general merchandise to remote and rural regions; 12 Cost-U-Less mid-size warehouse stores, which offers discount food and general merchandise; 5 Quickstop convenience stores; 8 Riteway food markets; and 1 Cash and Carry store. The North West Company Inc. was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

