HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.58

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 3244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

HHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 252,646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 552,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

