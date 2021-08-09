Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $57.03. 2,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,246. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.56% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $307,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,634.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,963. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

