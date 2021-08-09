Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE HR opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

