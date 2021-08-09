Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.46 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.600-$3.800 EPS.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 70,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,697. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

