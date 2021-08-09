Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

HLTOY opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

