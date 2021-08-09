Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

HEPA opened at $1.47 on Friday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

