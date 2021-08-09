Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “
HEPA opened at $1.47 on Friday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.