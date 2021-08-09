HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.73.

HEXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on HEXO to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,973. The stock has a market cap of C$730.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$3.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

