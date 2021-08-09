Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,518,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.77.

Synopsys stock opened at $292.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.36. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.50 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

