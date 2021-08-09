Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $608,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,235,000 after acquiring an additional 108,162 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.91.

SYNH opened at $87.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,799,340 shares of company stock worth $552,325,312. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

