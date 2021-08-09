Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

