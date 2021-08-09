Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $190.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,516 shares of company stock worth $9,972,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

