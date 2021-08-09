Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L Brands by 687.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in L Brands by 1,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $79.92 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

