Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Loews by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after buying an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Loews by 475.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 450,358 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 100.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 279,895 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Loews by 55.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 254,094 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $54.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

