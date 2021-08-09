HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Up 11.7%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE)’s share price was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.26 and last traded at C$4.26. Approximately 906,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,500,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.10.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

