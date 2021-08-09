Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $6.94 million and $2.32 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00826105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00104848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00039752 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

