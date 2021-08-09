Hoge Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.16 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $41.29 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.00825832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00105404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

HOGE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,305,733,438 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.