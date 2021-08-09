Holo (HOT) Trading Up 37.2% Over Last 7 Days

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $1.48 billion and $205.09 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00809224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00105422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,731,976 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

